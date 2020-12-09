We are still seeking nominations for our annual project highlighting People Who Made a Difference. We are looking for community members to nominate friends, family or someone they know who have had a positive impact on our Valley. We prefer people who are volunteers as opposed to those who are doing their jobs. But in 2015, we honored three EMTs who saved a young boy's life by doing more than 90 minutes of CPR after the boy was pulled from a creek.
This will be the sixth year of the program.
Some of the previous honorees you might recognize. Columnist and veteran Joe Diblin was honored in 2019. Vikki Rosancrans, who now plays Sunbury's Santa Claus and is active in the city, was tabbed in 2018. Veterans advocate Tom Reimensnyder was selected in 2017.
If you would like to nominate someone, please send us an email to news@dailyitem.com titled "Made a Difference." Please including a brief description of how and why you think the individual has helped make our Valley a better place to live, work and play. Please include your contact information and the contact for the person you are nominating.