DAVNVILLE — The Holiday Happenings committee in Montour County is accepting nominations for the 25th annual selection of the Robert N. Pursel Award for Community Service. The chosen recipient(s) will be honored a gala event on Nov. 6 at the Pine Barn Inn. Festivities this year will again benefit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fund through partnership with the Community Giving Foundation: Danville.
The Robert N. Pursel Award is named in honor of Robert Newton Pursel, whose ancestors were one of the first settlers in the Danville area. Pursel was a shining example of duty and philanthropy, both in the military and in his involvement with many local organizations.
To nominate a deserving person, couple, or organization for the Robert N. Pursel Award, residents may download a nomination form through the Foundation website at csgiving.org/holiday-happenings. The nomination deadline is June 28.
Sponsorships levels and ticket information will be available at csgiving.org/holiday-happenings soon.