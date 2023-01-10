DANVILLE — Good Samaritan Mission is holding a clothing drive this Saturday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. The drive will be located at the mission store, 568 Ferry St., Danville.
"We are accepting any season of men's, women's, baby and kid's clothing, shoes/accessories, bedding, curtains, blankets," said Carin Wharton, executive director, Good Samaritan Mission. "We cannot accept electronics, appliances, furniture, large baby items, books or household items of any kind. We specifically need boy's and girl's teen size clothing.
"We are also in need of small size liquid laundry detergent for our hygiene program giveaway," Wharton said.