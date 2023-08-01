BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation and its regional affiliates in Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Selinsgrove and Sunbury have designed The Healthy Workplace Grant program to encourage happy, healthy teams within nonprofit organizations.
Grants can be used to purchase supplies/equipment, programming, professional development, etc., to boost the mental and physical health of their team. The goal of the application process is to encourage creative methods for increasing health and positivity in your office.
To apply for a workplace grant, complete a short grant application through the foundation’s grant website. Visit csgiving.org/grants and click on “Grant Site Login.”
The application deadline is Aug. 31, 11:59 p.m. Grant awards will be announced this fall.
All 501(c)(3) and government nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply, regardless of whether they have a current or pending grant with the foundation. The service area for this grant round is Lower-Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
Grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $200-$1,000.For questions, contact Eric Pangelinan, program officer, at epangelinan@csgiving.org or 570-752-3930