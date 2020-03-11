DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners want people from nonprofits to come to the former Danville Elementary School to take any items they want.
They will hold an open house starting at 6 p.m. March 19 at the school, along East Front Street. The county owns the school and plans to convert it into administrative offices.
"We want them to take the items so we don't have to throw them away," Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
Items include smart boards, desks for students and teachers, tables, chairs, bookshelves, numerous filing cabinets, old TVs so the county doesn't have to pay to get rid of them and miscellaneous items.
Finn said the commissioners plan to ask department heads and elected officials if there are things they need in the school.
The commissoners also approved an additional $17,068 in Community Development Block Grant funds to be used to make areas at the Exchange pool accessible to the handicapped. The funds need to benefit a majority of people with low- to moderate-incomes, Finn said. Kristin McLaughlin, represented SEDA-COG that administers the block grant program for the county.
County Prothonotary Susan Kauwell said a special Passport Day, with several courthouse offices open on a Saturday, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 28.
Her office will handle passport applications. The sheriff's office will take photos for passports and will issue gun permits. A box will be available for people to deposit excess and old prescriptions.
The treasurer's office will be selling dog licenses, launch permits and fishing licenses. The voter registration office will be open to handle registrations and changes in registrations.
County solicitor Michael Dennehy said people can register to vote for the primary election until April 13.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren commended the Danville High School production of "The Wizard of Oz," saying "the students were incredible and it was an outstanding production." He said he understood one performer is considering a professional career.
The commissioners recognized the high school girls' basketball team for winning the district champion and wished them luck in a future game.
They commended Steve Moser for his 14 years coaching the team.
Dennehy said Danville swimmers have a number of members qualified for the upcoming state meet at Bucknell University.