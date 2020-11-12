NORTHUMBERLAND — One doesn't have to wait long at the Norry Pharmacy to hear owner Steve Mertz crack a joke or tell a story.
The customers will say it's been part of the appeal of the 35-year-old store at 125 Duke St. that is set to close on Monday. They said they will miss the 70-year-old Mertz when retires and closes the 1,800-square-foot pharmacy. CVS Pharmacy will take his medication and supplies, his customers and medical license starting on Tuesday.
"We come for the entertainment as much as anything," said Julie Hendershot, of Northumberland. "There's always a story and a joke. We'll miss him big time."
While the COVID-19 pandemic is not the main contributing factor to the closure — he's been trying to sell the business for the last five years — the virus did play a small part in his decision, said the Northumberland native.
"I'm 70, I shouldn't be in the public," said Mertz. "It's gotten so physically exhausting. Physically and mentally, it's getting tougher for us."
Mertz, a graduate of Shikellamy High School in 1968, earned his Bachelor's of Science Degree in pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh in 1975. After working in various pharmacies over the next 10 years, Mertz opened his store in September 1985.
"We really enjoyed taking care of the folks in the whole Central Pennsylvania area," said Mertz, noting he has more than 2,000 customers from around the area, including Williamsport and Trevorton. "It's been an honor and privilege to take care of them."
Mertz said he is looking forward to retirement, but he will miss the people.
"When you see people or weekly for years, for decades, you know their family, you know their ancestors, you know everything," he said. "It's a great feeling of belonging to the community."
The pharmacy has a relief pharmacist, who has worked there since the opening, and two clerks, one who has worked there for 35 years and another for 25 years. His wife Katie Mertz, a retired school teacher from Shikellamy High School, lends her helps when needed.
"We are blessed with wonderful customers and exceptional staff," said Katie Mertz. "It's unbelievable and humbling."
Customers have sent bouquets, stacks of cards, and pizza to show their appreciation to Mertz and the staff, said Mertz.
Barry Harter, of Point Township, went to high school with Mertz and has been a regular customer since the pharmacy opened.
"I'll miss it," said Harter. "He's earned his keep, earned his way, and he deserves retirement. He deserved the time to enjoy the freedom of being retired."
Mertz has no plans to sell the building at this time. He will remain the landlord of Quality Print Shop Inc. at 123 Duke St., Pampered Paws Dog Grooming at 129 Duke St. and an apartment above the pharmacy.
Norry Pharmacy will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday.