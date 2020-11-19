NORTHUMBERLAND — The North Shore Railroad Company is working to develop a site along Route 11 just east of Northumberland for a customer who will bring 10 to 15 new full-time jobs to the area.
The former PennDOT rest area was purchased in 2019 by North Shore, who is now working with LIVIC Civil Engineering to develop the site. More news about this new customer and site will be shared in 2021, the company said.
"We believe in this region and we saw an opportunity to fill a need," said Jeb Stotter, the president/CEO of North Shore. "We have already secured approvals for the construction of new rail infrastructure, a truck scale and more. This site will benefit a new tenant that we have worked with to develop the site, for the benefit of residential, commercial and agricultural consumers."
North Shore’s Business and Development Manager Joe Kantz said Northshore is currently under a non-disclosure agreement with the customer.
"They planned to bring 10-15 new full-time jobs to the area when they began this project," said Kantz. "They recently purchased another existing business in the area as well and once our project is complete, the two will mesh nicely together. I suspect they will be made public by the summer of 2021 if not sooner."
The railroad company has other projects it's working on as well, said Kantz.
"The railroad has made strides in developing new business on all of our lines but the largest growth has been on our Union County Industrial Railroad," said Kantz. "We are continually working to expand grain and lumber customers via various transload facilities across this line. Some really great things are coming to Union and Northumberland counties.”
The railroad providing Union County with five days a week of rail service has seen the introduction of commercial roofing manufacturer GAF, of New Columbia, the addition of a second GAF plant in White Deer Gas, and a grain transload facility in Winfield, the company said.
The North Shore Railroad Company continues to serve nearly 100 customers throughout Central Pennsylvania as the contracted operator for the five railroads owned by the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority and the owners of the Union County Industrial Railroad lines. North Shore is based out of Northumberland and employs 80 full-time employees at family-sustaining wages and full medical benefits.