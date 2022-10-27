MONTANDON — The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) bypass is now fully open.
Work has been completed on a portion of the highway that required lingering lane restrictions, and all lanes are now fully open in both directions, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation said Thursday.
The northern section of the CSVT bypass, links Route 15, just south of Winfield in Union County with Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County.
The northern section will eventually connect with the southern section, now under construction. The southern section will offer motorists a limited access bypass around the busy Routes 11-15 business strip in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf.