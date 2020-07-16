Northumberland Borough’s “Block Party,” scheduled for Aug 29 has been postponed for the rest of 2020.
It will be rescheduled for sometime in 2021, said Mayor Dan Berard, on Thursday.
The decision came out of a Block Party Committee meeting, Berard said.
"Especially with the tightening of some of the protocols, things Gov. Wolf wants to implement ... as a committee, we just don't think that it's going to happen in August," he said.
The Block Party was originally scheduled for July 3, then postponed to August, with a fall-back date in October. That also didn't seem feasible to committee members, Berard said.
"As a group, we just decided that there was no use in prolonging the inevitable," he said. "Let's just do it in 2021."
The plans were contingent not only upon being in "green" but also allowing for crowds of more than 250.
"The planning committee is indeed disappointed that we can't make the Block Party happen this year," added Noelle Long, of Northumberland, a member of the committee.
Given the fluidity of the COVID situation, she said, "We just don't feel that we can pull off this event with the awesomeness that we are envisioning."
Berard said there more than 30 crafters who want to come to the Block Party. "And there are even more on a waiting list."
"We hope for better times in 2021," Berard said. "Memorial Day was one of the target dates, but I don't think that will work because I believe there will be a lot of events scheduled in Northumberland, with parades, and baseball tournaments. Hopefully, we'll be able to do all these things.
"But with the coronavirus, you just don't know," he said. "We don't know when we'll be able to do anything."