NORTHUMBERLAND — A spirited conversation between Northumberland Borough council members about the viability of holding a Norry Block Party led to a vote to cancel the event altogether in 2020. The vote was defeated.
The block party was unofficially set, originally, for July 3 — "but that is not going to happen," said Mayor Dan Berard, who first came up with the idea. He also has come up with Aug. 29 as the new fallback date. But a lot of that also depends on when and if Northumberland County turns green and what that means in terms of holding events with crowds.
Berard said that there have been some misconceptions in the community about the proposed Northumberland Borough block party.
"I've gotten a lot of pushback from residents who do not want this block party to take place," he said. "And there was a myriad of reasons they have been giving to me for not having it. I'm not sure where they were getting their information. But I want to reiterate that this event was never going to take place if the governor had not given us the green light to open up this county and this borough.
"When we first started planning this, I said, if the county is not open, we're not going to have it," Berard said. "We are not going to defy the governor's orders and say to heck with it, we're going to have it anyway. That is not the case at all. We are going to do the right thing. So we made a target date of Aug. 29, if we could not have it on July 3."
Berard also wanted to make it "very clear" that this was unofficial, that this event has been postponed to Aug. 29. Using the August fallback date will not become official until after the next meeting of the Block Party committee meeting — a meeting scheduled to take place Thursday at the Borough building on Orange St.
"I want to give our committee people a chance to air their thoughts on what we should do," he said. "Heck, they might say let's do it in October."
Berard wanted it understood, however, that "the event is not canceled. It is merely postponed."
The idea of canceling came about because even if the county were to go green, it would be nearly impossible to hold a crowd to under 250 people. Another reason, is the Department of Health suggested that holding such an event was not a healthy thing to do.
Berard explained that all of this had to be considered when and if the county turned green. "If we can't open it up all the way, we can't hold the block party," he said. "There would be no sense to it for a number of reasons. But if that were one of the protocols we couldn't hold the block party."
"This county has to go not just green, but past green," Berard said.
Borough manager Jan Bowman explained to council that much of their concerns were already included in the original motion.
"We weren't going to do anything if the county — if this borough — wasn't completely open anyway," she said.
"It's not just that I want to help vendors," Berard said. "This town is dying. This town is nailed in the coffin and the three years of construction didn't help. Some businesses survived and did OK. Others are dead in the water. We are falling into irrelevance.
"How is this town going to become alive," he asked. "How is this town going to become relevant? How can we survive if we don't do something? So this would be a shot in the arm. Yeah, I'm going against the grain. So July is not an option. I'm willing to say let's try August. And if August isn't there, let's go down the road."