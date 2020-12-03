NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Borough Council members approved a handful of hirings and are also seeking employees to fill positions.
The council on Tuesday night approved the hiring of Christopher Day as a laborer/operator at $14 an hour and Debra Jennis as a part-time clerk at $15 an hour, both in the sewer department.
Administrative Assistant and parking clerk Gabe DeMarco, a former police sergeant, will retire on Dec. 31 and Ashley Emiliano was hired to replace him. Emiliano will work 30 hours a week at $12 an hour under Police Chief C.L. Butch Kriner.
Mindy Martin resigned as a part-time clerk in the borough office. The council will advertise for the position.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER