NORTHUMBERLAND — The council members of Northumberland Borough approved several requested expenses for the sewer department on Tuesday evening.
Jeremy Dietrick, the superintendent of the sewer department, requested $8,700 for engineering services from Rettew Associates for a small project at the plant to replace a belt filter press sludge feed pump. He also requested $11,325 for fixing a blower failure in which a mechanical seal failed.
The borough council members approved his requests.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER