NORTHUMBERLAND — Due to today's primary election, and the fact that the borough chamber is used as a voting station, the planned monthly Borough council meeting has been moved to Wednesday, 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 175 Orange St.
Tables are set up so that council members are spaced apart. Chairs for the audience are also spaced apart on the other side of the room so that residents are not sitting right next to each other.
Call in is available at 701-802-5345; code is 4764291.
— RICK DANDES