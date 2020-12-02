NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Borough Council passed the 2021 budget with a slight tax increase to help cover costs related to COVID-19 sanitation and stormwater issues.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, five of six members of the council approved a .5-mill increase for the $1.7 million budget. The increase will the total millage of the borough up to 32.5 for property owners in 2021.
"The borough is in pretty good shape in spite of COVID," said Councilwoman Ellie Rees. "It's something of a cusion and for stormwater issues. We thought it would be best to raise taxes a half-mill so we don't get in a predicament."
The current millage is broken down as follows: 27 for general real estate, 2.3 for debt service and 2.7 for fire tax. A half-mill generates about $13,500 for the borough, according to the council.
An average residential homeowner with an assessed value of $15,500 would see an approximate $7.75 a year increase in their real estate taxes.
Mayor Daniel Berard, a non-voting member of the council, said he supports raising taxes for necessity, but not for fear of the unknown.
The borough council increased the contingency line item from $4,940 in 2020 to $36,903 in 2021. Borough manager Jan Bowman said the cleaning budget alone increased from $4,000 to $9,000 due to COVID.
Bowman said it's better to raise taxes a little at a time than to have to play catch up on future budgets.
Borough Council President Paul J. Ruane said part of the millage will go toward helping to pay a $73,000 bill for a project that fixed a collapsed pipe along Priestley Avenue. More tax money will liekly be needed to address fixing stormwater issues mandated by the state.
Borough Council Vice President Orlando Toro said a future council could give back millage to the citizens when the projects are completed.
Council members Ruane, Rees, Kaitlyn Simmons, Denise Guilbault and Frank Wetzel voted in favor of the tax increase. Toro voted against it. Councilwoman Ann Boyer was absent.