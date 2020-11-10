NORTHUMBERLAND — Taxpayers in Northumberland Borough are expected to see a slight tax increase in the new year to help cover costs related to COVID-19 sanitation and stormwater issues.
The Northumberland Borough Council last week passed a tentative $1,717,175 budget for 2021 that calls for a .5-mill increase. The borough council increased the contingency line item from $4,940 in 2020 to $36,903 in 2021.
"It's just to have more to give us a little bit of cushion," said borough manager Jan Bowman. "We have our office cleaned and our police cars cleaned more frequently due to COVID. We also have some stormwater issues."
The increase would bring the total millage of the borough up to 32.5. The current millage is broken down as follows: 27 for general real estate, 2.3 for debt service and 2.7 for fire tax. A half-mill generates about $13,500 for the borough, said Bowman.
An average residential homeowner with an assessed value of $15,500 would see an approximate $7.75 a year increase in their real estate taxes, said Bowman.
The tentative budget passed unanimously on Nov. 2 with Council President Paul Ruane and Council members Ann Boyer, Ellie Rees, Kaitlyn Simmons and Denise Guilbault voting in favor. Council Vice President Orlando Toro and Councilman Frank Wetzel were absent.
The budget will be on display at the borough office over the next three weeks. The council members are expected to adopt the final budget at the next public meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 1.