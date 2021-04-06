NORTHUMBERLAND — Paving bids for seven streets in Northumberland are due by April 20.
Borough Council members at Tuesday night's public meeting announced the street project among several other forthcoming projects over the spring and summer months.
"We're bidding all this project, so hopefully they'll come lower than the estimate," borough President Paul Ruane. "We're hoping it will be pretty competitive this year."
Included roadways are: Prince Street from Sixth to Seventh; De Gruchy Avenue from Water to Front; Troullman Avenue from B to C; C Street from Water to Front; the intersection of Jefferson Street and Strawbridge Road; manholes at Madison Avenue; and Church Street from Duke to Queen. Bids are due by 7 p.m. April 20.
Borough Manager Jan Bowman said John Herring, the coordinator of Pineknotter Park, brought two quotes to the borough for repair to the ballfield and dugouts and building behind the backstop. The roofs of the building and dugouts are leaking. The council approved Herring to seek repairs not to exceed $2,600.
The borough will either use funds from the Anselmo Fund or use money from the parks and recreation budget, said Bowman.
Other forthcoming projects include storm drain cleaning at the intersection Hanover Street and Priestley Avenue; a pot hole repair at the intersection at Orange and King streets; and power washing of the pavilion at the King Street Park.
The council also announced the new police vehicle arrived. The members accepted a $35,000 loan at 2.47 percent over three years.