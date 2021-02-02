Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%.