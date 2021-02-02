NORTHUMBERLAND — Borough Council members in Northumberland want to give more clout to the borough Quality of Life Ordinance.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the council members voted to advertise an ordinance for quality of life, changing the rules from a resolution. This will allow for better legal standing if challenged, according to council members.
"This makes it simpler and quicker," said Borough Council President Paul J. Ruane, a former code officer of 13 years.
The quality of life ordinance deals with grass length, trash, animal droppings in yards and other residential features that might bring down the appearance of the neighborhood.
When someone has a violation, the code office will place a warning ticket on their door and be given a set period of time to address the issue. If the issue is not taken care of, the resident is subject to a $25 fine. If they don't pay the fine, it will move on to a citation at the magistrate level.
A person will now have 30 days to appeal instead of 15 to the Central Susquehanna Valley COG Board of Appeals.
"It puts a little more meat on it (the resolution)," said Borough Manager Jan Bowman.
The ordinance will be advertised until the next meeting when council members are expected to adopt it. The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 2.
In other business, Bowman said the borough and the police officers union are working toward a new contract. The council may have a proposal to vote on at the next meeting.