NORTHUMBERLAND — Diseased and decaying trees at two borough parks in Northumberland are coming down for safety reasons.
Northumberland Borough Manager Jan Bowman said trees at Pineknotter Park and the Point were discovered to be in bad conditions and are in danger of falling over if left unchecked. Crews from Hoffman Brothers Lumber, of Richfield, started taking them down and will work for at least another week.
"The trees were diseased and decaying," said Bowman. "Once they were cut down, you can see they were hollow on the inside. We had one fall over last year."
The borough will plant more trees at about 20-feet-tall each there in the fall through Bare Root Tree Program with TreeVitalize, a public-private partnership established by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to help build capacity within communities to plan for, plant, and care for trees, and to offer educational training to help citizens understand the diverse benefits of trees and the importance of properly planting and maintaining them.
The borough used that same program last year to plant 20 trees around town in the dog park, King Street Park and other locations, said Bowman.
"They provide assistance for tree plantings in communities and urban areas along streets, parks, and other publicly accessible areas," she said. "The trees that are funded through this grant are added to the PA Community Tree Map."
Street Department Manager Vernon Morgan said Hoffman's is doing the work at no cost to the borough and taking the wood.
"That takes the burden off of us having to deal with it," said Morgan. "A lot of them are hollow. They fall down and they're too big for us to manage."
Morgan said he marked the good trees and those were not touched by Hoffman's.
Residents are welcome to take some of the limbs for firewood as long as they go after 3 p.m. during the week and weekends, said Bowman.
The parks and ballfields are still accessible to the public. Residents are asked to stay away from the working crews, said Bowman.