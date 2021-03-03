NORTHUMBERLAND — Borough Council members in Northumberland approved the borough Quality of Life Ordinance on Tuesday night.
The decision changed the rules from a resolution. This will allow for better legal standing if challenged, according to council members.
The quality of life ordinance deals with grass length, trash, animal droppings in yards and other residential features that might bring down the appearance of the neighborhood.
When someone has a violation, the code office will place a warning ticket on their door and be given a set period of time to address the issue. If the issue is not taken care of, the resident is subject to a $25 fine. If they don't pay the fine, it will move on to a citation at the magistrate level.
A person will now have 30 days to appeal instead of 15 to the Central Susquehanna Valley COG Board of Appeals.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER