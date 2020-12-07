NORTHUMBERLAND — The Martin E. Concini Jr. Memorial Toy Drive holds a special place in the hearts of the Northumberland Borough Police Department.
Since 1998, the program has grown to assist families in Northumberland, Point Township, Sunbury and other communities. The toys can be dropped at several locations around the Valley and the borough office and police station at 175 Orange St.
"We help people from all over, from Milton to Shamokin, because a child is a child," said Borough Police Chief C.L. "Butch" Kriner. "Anyone who needs it, we help."
The toy drive has its roots in 1990 when the former Chief Martin Concini Jr. started a toy program for kids, using unclaimed and refurbished bicycles found in the borough. He, along with members of the police department and Sunshine Bike Shop owner Francis Hummel, repaired found and recovered bicycles and distributed them to children in Northumberland and Point Township.
It ended in 1992 when Concini passed away after a long battle with cancer, said Kriner.
It was revived in 1998 by the police department that wanted to collect toys for the less fortunate in Concini's memory.
"He was my mentor, my friend, and I wanted to keep his memory alive," said Kriner.
Officer Rachel Shear, who has been part of the department for the last six years, said the turnout is great.
"The program is phenomenal," said Shear. "It helps the community and the kids. The generosity is always outstanding.
Ashley Klopp, the new administrative assistant for Kriner, said she is looking forward to being involved in the program as well.
Toys for children from newborns up to 16-year-olds can be dropped off at the following locations starting Monday: Northumberland National Bank at 245 Front Street, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library at 100 King Street, Pineknotter Brewing at 245 Front Street, Surplus Outlet at 281 Point Township Drive (Route 11).
Justin Michaels, the vice president of Surplus Outlet, said he is glad to have the drop off points at the store.
"We're a small local company, it's important to work with our local police and make the area a better place to live, work and play," he said. "Especially during these times. It's important to have something to celebrate."