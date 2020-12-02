NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough council of Northumberland Borough reported resolutions for two longtime pending legal matters.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, borough council members agreed to a settlement of $574,000 from Point Township Sewer Authority for unpaid sewer treatment fees stemming from a lawsuit in 2014. They also voted to pay $389,000 to Jay Fulkroad and Sons, the general contractor for Northumberland Borough’s $13.6 million wastewater plant project, after the project was delayed in 2016.
"The borough council members believe these are in the best interest of the borough in order to move forward and put them behind them," said Solicitor Melissa Kelso, of Carlisle.
The Point Township Sewer Authority sued Northumberland borough in September 2014 after the merger with Northumberland Sewer Authority. The borough on Nov. 28, 2011, passed a resolution directing the authority to transfer real estate assets back to the borough, a move the township challenged. The township did not want to assume any financial risks on capital projects they were not going to benefit from and claimed the township was overcharged, according to court documents.
The borough then counterclaimed, saying the township owed money for unpaid fees, including sewage treatment costs, reconciliation charges, loading surcharges, sewer top charges, and growing interest for every day the money was not paid, according to court documents.
The agreement calls for the money to be paid within 10 days of when the township also approves it a public meeting.
“Any time you have differences of opinion, no one is going to walk away totally satisfied," said township board of supervisors chairman Randy Yoxheimer. "But in view of that fact, at this point we want to try and establish a good working relationship. We realize that looking down the road there are going to be projects that we’ll have to work together. This is kind of a restart for us, with our relationship with the Borough."
“With the draft agreement in place," he added, "which we are working on as far as treatment agreements and things like that, establishing new criteria for billing, I think we’ll be in a good position moving forward."
Fulkroad decision
In the other legal matter, the borough broke ground in January 2015 to upgrade its wastewater plant operation by building a new plant on the grounds of the old plant on Water Street. General contractor Fulkroad, of McAlisterville, was supposed to be completed with the plant by July 4, 2016, but was five months late.
The final payments to Fulkroad were held back while the legal battle played out, said Kelso.
In order to settle the matter in its entirety and release the remaining $560,000 from the Pennvest loan, a retention pond must be built. The engineer State College-based environmental firm Hazen and Sawyer must then sign off and the state Department of Environmental Protection permits must be closed out.
The council members voted to have a third-party, Chip Adams Sewer and Drain Cleaning, of Bloomsburg, install the retention pond at a price of $6,930.
The payment will "hopefully cool his (Fulkroad's) jets," said Borough President Paul Ruane.