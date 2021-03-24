NORTHUMBERLAND — Borough council members in Northumberland are considering a proposal to create walkable and bikeable trails in the borough and surrounding Point Township.
The idea is to promote safety for pedestrians and cyclists as well as provide access to the downtown area of the borough, and borough and township schools. The 43-page Northumberland Borough & Point Township Community Bicycle and Pedestrian Audit was prepared by landscape architect Brian Auman, of BSA/LA in Lewisburg, in partnership with Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. It was made possible by a $10,000 Peer Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and a local match of $1,000 contributed by the borough and township.
"It would be much more user-friendly," said borough manager Jan Bowman. "This would give us another area for people to go outside and enjoy themselves."
As with any project of this size, Bowman said it takes funding and volunteers. The audit estimates a cost of $670,000 to create a .6-mile riverfront trail on the confluence of the North and West Branches of the river, a .33-mile pedestrian and bicycle trail along Iee Dam Hollow and a mountain bike and skills park near the existing pool site.
The borough council members have made no decisions yet and there's no deadline to make any decision. They can adopt all proposals, none of the proposals or pick and chose which ones they feel fit best, said borough President Paul Ruane.
"There's a lot of potential for it," said Ruane, specifically for the pool area. "We want to develop it somehow."
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) seeks to build a 500-mile, interconnected greenway along the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania. The SGP, with funding assistance from the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (PA DCNR), seeks to empower River Towns throughout the Susquehanna corridor to create more bicycle and pedestrian friendly communities, and contribute to building the greenway.
"Northumberland Borough and Point Township is strategically located at the confluence of the North and West Branch Susquehanna River," according to the report. "Northumberland and Point Township seeks to take advantage of its strategic location at the confluence and at the center of the seasonal Lake Augusta – created each summer by the Fiber (Inflatable) Dam owned and operated by DCNR’s Shikellamy State Park. The communities also seek to enhance the walking and biking experience of residents and visitors to the area."
Northumberland proposals
The audit proposes renaming Liberty Hollow Park along Prince Street to Ice Dam Hollow and having a bike/pedestrian connector trail linking the park to Susquehanna Road. Park improvements would include mountain bike skills and trails.
The community pool would be filled in or repurposed to a skatepark, or community seven space. The lawn area of the pool could be redesigned as a family picnic area, according to the report.
The audit proposes connecting all municipal owned riverfront parks including Pineknotter Park, The Point/River Access area and the Nroth Branch Riverfront Park. A contiguous riverfront trail is proposed from the Route 147 River Bridge to ACORN ball fields with place making, art and heritage interpretation at the riverfront park.
The audit also proposes a North Branch Canal Trail with historical markers; improving crosswalks on Water, Front and Duke streets, enhancing sidewalks, signs, crosswalks and ADA curb ramps throughout town; and planting trees to slow traffic, increase property value and improve the environment.
Point Township proposals
The audit proposes creating safe walkable/bikeable connections between the Priestly Elementary School at 423 Cannery Road to adjacent neighborhoods. It would promote physical education, outdoor classroom, environmental studies and curriculum for the school.
The audit proposes a North Branch Canal Trail that includes a rail-with-trail corridor and a sand and gravel quarry owned by Central Builders as being the site of a nature park.
The audit also proposes improvements to Cannery and Strawbridge Roads for bicycle use and designing scenic roads such as Neitz Road, Comfort Road and Mountain Road as "share the road" bike routes.
Regional proposals
The audit proposes improvements to Route 147 King and Bridge Streets to provide safe and easy access to Shikellamy State Park on Packer Island.
The audit also proposes a regional partnership with municipalities and legislators to advocate for the Lake Augusta Greenway Trail and Susquehanna River Sports Complex for competitive rowning. Northumberland would "take a leadership role in creating a demonstration project for the Lake Augusta Greenway Trail in Northumberland by creating an interconnected riverfront trail that also makes strategic connections into the historic downtown and neighborhoods of the community."
The city of Sunbury is also discussing the possibility of a bicycle study, according to city officials.