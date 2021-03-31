NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough will be hosting Music in the Park every Monday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at King Street Park during the summer months.
There is no cost to enjoy these outdoor concerts. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their chairs.
They are looking for musical acts interested in performing. Those interested are asked to contact info@17857.org or call Noelle at 570-412-4072.
Sponsorship packages are also available to local businesses that are interested in supporting an evening of music.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER