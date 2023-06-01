NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Christian School class of 2023 may be small, but those 16 students graduating are destined to make an impression wherever they go.
That's what Principal Jeremiah Bennett implied when he discussed the graduating class.
"They are a great group of students," he said. "We just got back from our junior and senior class trip to Boston and we had such a great time with all the various activities we did."
One by one, the 16 students gave their own reflections during the 51st graduation ceremony Thursday night on what Northumberland Christian School meant to them.
Three students said leaving school will be bittersweet.
"I will miss everyone so much," Elliana Zwatty, 17, of Sunbury, said. "I am excited but also very nervous about leaving. So it's all bittersweet."
Classmates, Dylan Kauffman, 17, of Shamokin Dam, and Daniel Hayner, 18, of Northumberland, agreed.
"I am happy to be done doing a lot of work," he joked. "But I know I will be doing again it college, but I will miss all my friends here."
Hayner said he will also miss the friends he made.
"I think everyone is nervous," he said. "But we are ready to graduate."
Pastor Robert Gray delivered the commencement address and reminded students to remember their Bible.
"What does the Bible do for me?" Gray asked the students.
"The answers are in the Bible. Three things the Bible can do for you are to help you get started as a Christian, make progress and get you back on course as a Christian, and will help train you."
Gray also told students that the Bible will also always teach all 16 graduates, they matter.
"Isn't that great? Isn't that wonderful," he said.
Gray said there are also many new starts for the 16 graduates.
"The most important start you can make is to become a Christian," he said.