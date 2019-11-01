An attorney from Paxinos placed on administrative suspension in 2002 was disbarred this week for representing at least five clients while not being permitted to practice law.
Jason Michael Purcell, 45, of Paxinos, is also wanted in Northumberland County for failing to appear for a status hearing in September in an unrelated criminal case involving resisting arrest when Ralpho Township Police Department attempted to pick him up for a DUI bench warrant in Columbia County.
The decision to disbar Purcell made on Thursday is based upon a 23-page recommendation written by Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Chair Andrew J. Trevelise. Purcell was charged with engaging in the unauthorized practice of law while on administrative suspension and failing to cooperate with the investigation, according to court documents.
Purcell, who was admitted to practice law in Pennsylvania on April 20, 2000, said on his LinkedIn profile and social media that he had more than 15 years of diverse legal experience even though he is ineligible to practice law in Pennsylvania. He also falsely stated that he is licensed to practice law in New York, California and the District of Columbia, according to court documents.
Purcell was originally placed on administrative suspension for failure to pay his annual attorney registration fee. He failed to file a statement of compliance within 10 days of the effective date of the transfer to inactive status or at any point thereafter, according to court documents.
Court: Purcell deceived public
Purcell falsely claimed to work for Key New York, NBC Sports Group, the city of Shamokin's Redevelopment Authority and the law office of Lepley, Engleman & Yaw, of Williamsport, according to court documents.
Through "contrived information," Trevelise wrote that Purcell "deceived the public into believing that he is an experienced attorney capable of handling their legal work."
He appeared in court as counsel when he was not allowed to do so for clients in two DUI cases, a custody case, a Shamokin City Council election case, a marijuana possession case and a protection from abuse case; and he failed to tell his clients he was not allowed to do so, according to court documents.
"During his lengthy period of administrative suspension, (Purcell) engaged in serious professional misconduct by continuing to hold himself out to the public as an active member of the Pennsylvania Bar and representing clients in at least five legal matters in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, four of which required his submission of court filings and/or appearances at proceedings," wrote Trevelise.
In one of those cases, Purcell falsely stated that he had "come out of retirement" to handle the case, according to court documents.
Investigation started
The protection from abuse case in March 2018 led to inquires about his status as an attorney. Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel on March 21, 2018, inquired about his administrative suspension, but Purcell falsely claimed he had filed for reinstatement and his license "should be good by now," according to court documents.
Woelfel instructed Purcell to bring his documentation of his reinstatement, but Purcell failed to produce anything to the court's administrative office to support his claims. An investigation was started, according to court documents.
Purcell failed to respond to any correspondence from the court, failed to file answers to the petition and failed to appear for a pre-hearing conference on Oct. 22, 2018, as well as a disciplinary hearing on Nov. 29, 2018, in front of the District 3 hearing committee, according to court documents.
The committee concluded on April 29 that Purcell violated the rules of Professional Conduct and Pennsylvania Rules of Disciplinary Enforcement and recommended disbarment. The board adjudicated this matter at a meeting on July 19, according to court documents.
Purcell's "lack of participation evidences his dismissive and disinterested attitude toward his ability to practice law and his disrespect for disciplinary authority and constitutes an aggravating factor in the imposition of discipline," said Trevelise.
Criminal history
Purcell was arrested and charged with his third offense of DUI in 2006 and he failed to appear for his jury trial on March 6, 2007, in Columbia County Court of Common Pleas. The bench warrant for that case was lifted on May 8 when Purcell pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge and was sentenced to 10 days to 18 months in jail. He was released from prison that same month, according to county prison records.
On May 1, officers from Ralpho Township Police Department were called at 10:20 p.m. to the home of Donald and Sherilee Purcell in Paxinos after officers tried to serve the warrant to Jason Purcell for the Columbia County case and a summary case. Jason Purcell had locked himself in his room and refused to come out, police said.
The father used a key to unlock the room when police arrived, but Jason Purcell pushed it shut and refused to answer repeated instructions to open the door. On a third attempt, the door was forced open by police and the younger Purcell was forced to the ground and handcuffed, police said.
Purcell continued to resist, so police used "reasonable and necessary force" to handcuff him, police said.
Purcell was charged with three misdemeanors: one count of resisting arrest, one count of flight to avoid apprehension and one count of disorderly conduct. He failed to appear twice in Northumberland County Court, the last time being on Sept. 16.
A bench warrant was issued by Saylor on Sept. 17 and Purcell has yet to appear, according to court documents.