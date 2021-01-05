SUNBURY — All county buildings will reopen to the public starting Wednesday.
The Northumberland County Commissioners at Tuesday's public meeting announced that the administration building and human services complex, both in Sunbury, and the career center in Shamokin, will be open to the public. Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best had closed the buildings to the public on Dec. 1 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and state.
"The governor on Monday eased on the restrictions," said Schiccatano about restaurants, gatherings and other businesses. "We felt it was a good time to re-open. People will still have to follow all the procedures."
Visitors will have to have their temperatures taken, they must wear masks and they must follow social distancing guidelines, said Schiccatano.
Best said the commissioners felt comfortable re-opening the buildings after closing it out of an abundance of caution in December.
"We are government," she said. "It's important that people can access their government offices. We still want people to follow the restrictions. If you're sick, please stay home."
The commissioners followed the model they adopted in March when they shut down the county buildings during the first wave of the novel coronavirus. Employees continued to work and any business or information at the Sunbury locations that need to be addressed was dropped off in containers or directed to the security officer on duty, the commissioners said.
The human services building employees will continue to work in teams on a rotating two-week schedule with one team working from the office, one team working at home, and one team on call, the commissioners said.
The courthouse remained open to the public during the last four weeks. There were several cases in the sheriff's office, the court administration's office and two security guards.
Schiccatano said he has not heard of any new cases in the offices.