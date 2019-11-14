SUNBURY — The senior action centers in Northumberland County have been renamed as adult community centers.
The Northumberland County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the names for Milton Adult Community Center, Northumberland Adult Community Center, Sunbury Adult Community Center, Herndon Adult Community Center, Kulpmont Adult Community Center, Mount Carmel Adult Community Center and the Coal Region Adult Community Center (formerly Shamokin/Coal Township). The decision came at the recommendation of county Area Agency on Aging (AAA) Administrator Karen Leonovich and the AAA's adviser board.
After requesting suggested names for the centers from center members who attend all seven centers, the agency staff had the opportunity to vote on the new name for the centers based on nine suggested names. The names were suggested as a way to attract new members, Leonovich said.
During the advisory board’s quarterly meeting in September, the suggested center name that received the highest number of votes was discussed. The board unanimously approved the new suggested center name, Leonovich said.