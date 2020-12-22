SUNBURY — Randy Taby lost his wife this year to cancer, leaving him to take care of their adopted grandchild by himself.
The Mount Carmel man spent his 59th birthday on Monday collecting gifts for his grandchild from the Northumberland County Children & Youth Services and Family Center Program's 34th Christmas distribution. He and his 9-year-old grandson Jonathan are one of more than 400 families with 940 children receiving thousands of gifts on Monday and Tuesday from the program at United Lutheran Church at 167 Seven Points Road outside Sunbury.
"We're getting by," said Taby. "I got gifts from them last year too. I'm thankful for it. It's a nice program."
Taby's wife Karen died on May 6 after a 19-month battle with cancer. Taby and his grandson have used food banks and clothing drives to get by this year.
His grandson's Christmas wishes consist of a new bicycle, Mario legos and dinosaur toys.
Carla Clark, the Children & Youth supervisor for the Family Center Program, said there are more than 100 children this year compared to last year, something she attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic and state shutdowns. The program struggled this year with sponsorship for this same reason, but the community members and county employees stepped up to buy gifts.
"If we didn't have the community, we wouldn't be able to do it," she said. "They stepped up to meet the needs."
Caseworker Sean Madden and social service aid Greg Moyer, both in their first year, said the program is "phenomenal."
"It's a great service to the community," said Madden.
Melissa Saugers, a general practice service coordinator, said this is her seventh year with the county.
"It's a little crazy with COVID," she said. "Every year we find a way to refine and do better than the year before."
Items include bicycles, clothing, hat, gloves and toys.