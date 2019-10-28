SUNBURY — Five candidates are running for three four-year spots on the Northumberland County Board of Commissioners.
On the ballot for Nov. 5 are Republicans Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon, Democrats Kymberley Best and Tom Aber and independent John Burd. Both Schiccatano and Best are incumbents.
The Daily Item asked the candidates five questions about criminal justice, economic development and new business, the fight against blight, the cost of the state mandate to replace voting machines and the most important issue they believe that county residents face. Their answers were recorded on video and are available in full on the newspaper’s website with the exception of Best, who was unable to be recorded but provided written answers to the questions.
Some of the major issues facing Northumberland County is the opioid crisis and crime. In an effort to combat these problems, the Northumberland County South Campus has a jail, an addiction rehab center (Gaudenzia Inc) and the Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers, LLC (DTAC) juvenile rehabilitation center. Candidates were asked how they thought the campus helped and where they see the county is headed in its treatment of crime and opioid addiction.
Aber said the costs of the programs will "take a lot of money to service," but will be a plus to inmates so they can get help.
"It's going to be a plus to the county and the prison to help these people," Aber said. "That's what we need. We need to help. If we put them in the right direction, the crime rate will go down once they are let go from the south campus."
Best said she was pleased to see Gaudenzia and DTAC on the campus.
"DTAC gives at-risk youth a chance to stay out of the penal system. Gaudenzia helps those within the penal system transition to normal life and helps reduce recidivism," she said.
Burd, who said he has lost loved ones to addiction, said he supports the county's efforts at the campus where the county has room to expand. The county has the opportunity to sell off some of the property for revenue, he said.
Klebon said society has a "moral obligation" to rehabilitate those in the judicial system.
"That's one of the most important things we can do as a county and a society," Klebon said. "With that property, we have a multitude of possibilities. We're headed definitely in the right direction."
Schiccatano said the county was one of the few to have a rehabilitation aspect around the prison.
"Not only are we getting revenue from Gaudenzia and the juvenile place, we are also I think alleviating some inmates getting put into our prison and being processed there," he said. "The whole goal was having rehabilitation, not just putting people in jail and leave them out. I think we achieved that."
Economic development
Several commissioner candidates see the former Celotex property as untapped potential for bringing economic development and new business to Northumberland County, but say the county needs to have proper staffing in the planning department to pursue opportunities.
"We do not presently have a director in our planning department or adequate support staff," said Best. "We must immediately recruit a qualified, energetic planning director and give that person the support staff necessary to aggressively sell Northumberland County to prospective businesses. Additionally, we need to openly market the former Celotex property to put it back on the tax rolls and bring new jobs to our county."
Burd said the perception of the county being a place where governments are fighting and commissioners are feuding leads to outside agencies not wanting to locate to the county.
"Our county is at the cusp of leaving backscratching corruption behind, and the No. 1 thing to do is kill it dead, so people know they can do business in Northumberland County," he said.
Klebon said the new planning director needs to be pro-active and have the foresight to go after business and industry. The county has a good work base with educational opportunities.
"We have to make sure our workforce is education and good work ethic," he said.
Schiccatano said the former Celotex property has the potential to be marketed and used for economic development. He said he wants to encourage the new economic development team to pursue businesses.
"You can't just sit back and let things happen," he said. "I've gone and talked to companies. I have a couple people interested in the property down at the river. We need to have a more concerted effort in going out after people to look at that property."
Aber said the county needs to sell the former Celotex property and bring industry back into the county so there is revenue for the school district, the city and the county.
"It's been idle for three years and we're not going anywhere with it," he said. "We have to advertise."
Fighting blight
Northumberland County has taken a stance against blighted properties in the county in recent years, but more work is still to be done. One of the major concerns is how future county officials will carry on the work done to handle blight.
Burd said blight is a symptom of population loss. Bringing jobs, access to broadband internet and educating citizens would help fight it.
Klebon, a housing authority board member, said he wants to continue the work of the authority. Many of the blighted properties are snatched up by out-of-town owners when properties are cheap, but then they're not taking care of them.
Schiccatano said the county has made great efforts in the fight against blight.
"We have improved in blight in the last four years," he said. "I think we are starting to eliminate a lot of the properties that need to be taken down and rehabilitating a lot of properties that can be rehabilitated."
Aber said blight is constant no matter where it is. Aber said he supports going after owners of blighted properties.
"It's a good thing the housing authority has taken a big step in purchasing blighted residences and building additional housing for people in Northumberland County," he said.
Best said the commissioners will continue to work closely with and financially support the Housing Authority of Northumberland County to identify blighted properties across the county.
"In cooperation with our representatives in Harrisburg, we will obtain grants to demolish blighted properties and replace them with housing that is affordable for first-time homeowners and the elderly," she said. This has the added benefit of returning these properties to the tax base. Additionally, we will work with the county assessment office to land bank properties for responsible development and prevent from falling into the hands of absentee landlords.
Voting machines
In the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, the state is mandating that all counties replace voting machines. Previously, Schiccatano has said he and Tara Purcell, director of the county board of elections, estimate the new machines will cost the county $1 million before any reimbursement. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a bond issue of up to $90 million to reimburse each county for 60 percent of their cost, but that still leaves the county to pay for a portion of the cost.
"I'm against having taxpayers pay for something mandated by the state," said Klebon. "I would beat the bushes so to speak to have our state officials to come up with the money so our citizens of Northumberland County won't be burdened by it."
Schiccatano said the mandate is unfair, but the new administration will have to figure out how to pay for the added expense.
Aber said the cost could be covered by settling the legal dispute between Coal Township and the county over permitting fees of the new jail construction. He also suggested that the county should be more aggressive when it comes to rental property owners paying taxes and fees.
Best said the county has no choice but to comply with the replacement because it's a mandate from the state.
"The County is currently waiting for Governor Wolf to finalize the budget," she said. "At that time, we will know how much money we can receive from the state to offset this expense. Additionally, we will negotiate with the vendor to obtain the highest possible trade-in value for our current machines."
Burd said the mandate is a "bad situation."
"I would rather see us wait, hold off and get machines that are actually fair and are 21st-century machines rather than getting something that is older and we have to worry about software upgrades for an older software base and the security issues associated with that," said Burd. "It's a sad situation to be in where the state is saying you must do this. If the other commissioners would be interested and nullifying it and say, 'What are you going to do? Send in the National Guard?' I'd rather wait for better machines to be available."
Important issues in Northumberland County
Schiccatano said the most important issue is for voters to select three candidates who will be full-time commissioners and can work together on major projects. including fixing the county courthouse.
"We need to have people who are attending meetings, putting input and doing positive things instead of negative things," he said.
Aber said the county needs to make sure the 911 communications system is working efficiently.
Burd said the most important issue is economic development and attracting business. He reiterated his point that the inter-governmental disputes and infighting with other county leaders harms this goal.
The budget is the foremost issue facing Northumberland County, Best said.
"County government has not lived within its means," she said. "The County must close and sell disused and underused properties to cut operating costs. Further, we must regionalize our 911 operations to reduce rent, labor, and cell tower costs by sharing them with our neighboring counties. This is the only way we can effectively address deficiencies in our system that put first responders at risk."
Klebon said he wants to do what's best for the county because he is invested in it.
"I want to make sure the county is run in the best way possible," he said. "I want to make sure everybody is doing their jobs, that the taxpayers are getting what they're expected to get, to have a county that's run efficiently and productively."