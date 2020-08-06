NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Borough Council on Tuesday night awarded a street paving project to Meckley's Limestone, of Herndon, the low bidder at $114,456.
The work will be on Riverview Drive; Wallace from 6th to 7th; Front from Duke St. to the Front Street Station; Wheatley Ave from S.R. 11 to Depot Ave; and a section on Orange St. from 3rd to 4th. Five companies in all made bids.
Earlier in the meeting, Lenaire Ahlum and Meghan Beck presented information to council members about the benefits of having a local community college in the Valley.
Ahlum and Beck were requesting a letter of support from the council to the Northumberland County Commissioners to fund the college. Each council member was given a packet of information. Council President Paul Ruane said that the request would be discussed at the next council meeting, Sept. 2.