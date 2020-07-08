SUNBURY — The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in eastern Northumberland County will soon be a location for military, intelligence and other special service training.
At Tuesday’s public meeting, the Northumberland County Commissioners approved a contract with Oak Grove Technologies, of Raleigh, N.C., to use the county-owned land at the AOAA for a fee of $3,000 per year for three years to offer training for military, police and other law enforcement agencies as well as $1,200 per day for use of any facilities. The group will also be seeking other contracts with other municipalities and private landowners for other styles of training, including subterranean training in active coal mines.
“This will serve as a unique training area and will offer a full spectrum of training for special operations,” said Chris Cornell, the business development manager for Oak Grove and former captain in the 75th Ranger Regiment, also known as Army Rangers.
Oak Grove Technologies “blends the depth of our training expertise with the right technical proficiencies to deliver game-changing solutions,” according to its website. “Our capabilities are not confined to the boundaries of markets. We offer all of our capabilities to the Department of Defense, government agencies, law enforcement, health care, commercial and nonprofit organizations.”
Oak Grove provides expertise and services across six technical specializations: learning solutions; training; intelligence service; language, regional, expertise, and culture (LREC); strategic communications; and technology. They can provide training for local, state and federal forces.
The timeframe to make the training a reality is uncertain due to the COVID-19 crisis, but he expects it to be launched within the next two to six months.
They are working with the county to assess the land as well as coal companies to work in active mines. They plan to develop contracts with Shamokin, Coal Township, Shamokin School District and Zerbe Township, as well as property owners with vacant structures.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he has been working with the company over the last year to show them around and negotiate a deal. Oak Grove will reimburse the AOAA if any revenue is disrupted on any given day due to the agreement, he said.
“We are not here to disrupt any way of life,” said Cornell. “It will be a symbiotic relationship.”
The AOAA — which caters to off-road motorized vehicles, hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts — is located along Route 125 on more than 8,000 acres of forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The land is mostly owned by Northumberland County with some leased from private landowners and managed by the AOAA Authority.