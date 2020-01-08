SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners voted on the departments each one will oversee during their four-year terms.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano will oversee Area Agency of Aging, assessment, board of elections, finance, human resources, planning, security and tax claims.
Vice Commissioner Chairman Joe Klebon will oversee behavioral health/intellectual disability services, children and youth, conflicts counsel, county engineer, information technology, maintenance/recycling, public safety/911 and veteran affairs.
Commissioner Kymberley Best will oversee the county airport, courts, adult probation, domestic relations, juvenile court, PFA/custody, public defenders, weatherization and worker's compensation.
The commissioners unanimously voted on their assignments at Tuesday's public meeting.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER