SUNBURY — Northumberland County commissioners honored a Southern Columbia Area High School graduate Wednesday for her achievements on and off the field.
Loren Gehret, was presented a proclamation Wednesday by Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Kym Best and Joe Klebon for her soccer achievements, which include PSCA Player of the year, two-time USSCA All-America and Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.
Gehret will play at Monmouth University this fall after she led Southern Columbia to an 18-6-1 records and a third PIAA Class A championship in four years.
“This is truly an honor and so cool,” she said Wednesday. “It’s rare to get honored by the county for athletics, so I am really happy to receive this.”
Schiccatano said he is proud of Gehret’s achievements.
“She is a great student and what an honor for her to be honored in so many ways for her athletics,” he said. “We are all proud of her here in Northumberland County.”