SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners passed the 2020 budget with a slight increase to county taxes.
At Thursday's special meeting, Commissioners Rick Shoch, Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best unanimously approved a $79.5 million tentative budget with a .667 millage increase for next year. The spending plan calls for the county to increase total millage from 30.218 to 30.885, which consists of a 1.267-mill increase for general fund millage and a .6-mill decrease for debt service millage.
"I'd like to thank everyone who worked on the budget for the last few months," said Schiccatano. "We talked to all the department heads to keep the budget as good as we could. It was a group effort."
Schiccatano noted that Controller Chris Grayson, Treasurer Kevin Gilroy, budget director Stephen Cook, chief clerk Maryrose McCarthy, administrative secretary/ombudsman, the commissioners and department heads contributed to the budget. He said the commissioners will meet monthly in the new year to keep an eye on expenses.
Based on an average assessed value of $16,469 for a property in Northumberland County, a property owner will see an average of 92 cents a month — about $11 per year — according to Cook. Each mill of tax generates $750,000 in revenue.
Last year's budget was $76.4 million with no increase in millage. Comparatively, the 2016 budget was approved for $104.8 million, the 2017 budget was approved for $81.2 million and the 2018 budget was $94.6 million.
The 2020 general fund budget of $26,989,952 includes $15,080,885 of non-bargaining/contracted wages and benefit costs. Total wages and benefits make up 55.88 percent of the total budget, an increase from 2019's $148,078. The total general fund staff in 2020 will be 253, up from 233 in 2019, Cook said.
The prison budget is at $7.01 million compared to last year's $6 million and $4.3 million from before a fire took the original structure out of commission in January 2015. The increase includes overtime costs that increased over this past year, Cook said.
Schiccatano also criticized the Coal Township Commissioner Craig Fetterman for putting some of the blame on the county for the township's tax increase. Last week, the township commissioners approved a $3.7 million budget with a 7.5 tax mill increase, which is expected to generate more than $357,000 in revenue.
At that meeting, Fetterman said the township has spent $85,000 to defend the lawsuit; the township budgeted $50,000 for legal fees in 2020.
Northumberland County paid $220,801 in third-party inspection fees under protest last year toward the prison project in Coal Township. Commissioners Shoch and Schiccatano voted to file the lawsuit in an attempt to recoup the money because they say the township fees are unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law.
Schiccatano said the lawsuit fees are only a small fraction of the township's increase.
"I'm sick of every time something happens, that this lawsuit is blamed," he said.