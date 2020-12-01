SUNBURY — Taxpayers in Northumberland County will not see a tax increase in 2021.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously approved the tentative budget at $82.9 million budget that keeps total millage rates at 30.885, but reduces each of the 52 county department budgets by an average of 4 percent. The budget will be on public display for 20 days and likely be approved at a public meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 15.
"We had to meet a few times to work out the reductions with department heads," said Schicccatano. "The department heads found ways to help us balance the budget without raising taxes."
The 2020 budget was $79.5 million with a .667 millage increase. Each mill of tax generates $750,000 in revenue.
The 2021 general fund budget includes $15,199,592 of non-bargaining/contracted wages and benefit costs. Total wages/benefits consist of 54.69 percent of the total general fund budget, an increase of $118,707, according to budget director Stephen Cook.
The spending plan also includes $2,245,528 in extraordinary expenses, including $1,000,000 toward Boyers Knob Tower project and $1,245,528 toward courthouse renovations. The commissioners also used $700,000 from the general fund to fill the deficit, Cook said.
Best noted that the $5.2 million contract with Geisinger Health Plan for employee health insurance in 2021 is the same as it was last year. Approximately 300 employees out of 550 use the county health plan.
Klebon praised Cook for his hard work on a budget with no tax increases or increase in costs toward health care.
The 2019 budget was $76.4 million with no increase in millage. Comparatively, the 2016 budget was approved for $104.8 million, the 2017 budget was approved for $81.2 million and the 2018 budget was $94.6 million.
The total general fund staff in 2021 will be 251, down by two in 2020, Cook said.