SUNBURY — Northumberland County commissioners on Tuesday appointed representatives to sit on the economic development council board that will help the county expand its broadband internet service.
The commissioners unanimously appointed North Shore Railroad President/CEO Jeb Stotter, of Upper Augusta Township, and Bucknell University Small Business Development Center Assistant Director Dennis Hummer, of Rush Township, to the DRIVE board, an economic development council serving Northumberland, Union, Montour and Columbia counties. Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano was also approved as the commissioner representative.
"I want to make sure broadband has the utmost urgency," said Schiccatano. "We're trying to reach the areas that don't have access and to serve students who are homeschooled."
Northumberland County committed $1 million of its $8.2 million CARES allocation toward DRIVE and expanding broadband internet. The funding comes from each county's allocation of the CARES Act, which provides for payments to state, local, and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE, and the DRIVE board members recommended Stotter and Hummer for the commissioners to approve as representatives.
"The SBDC is a vital public partner in economic development, so having Denny represent his home county was a win-win," said Wakeman. "Since coming to DRIVE, I have worked regularly with North Shore Railroad, as their operation provides a critical service for the development of industrial and manufacturing sites. Having Jeb's experience and business acumen on the board will benefit DRIVE immensely."
The remainder of the $8.2 million is available for municipalities, businesses, nonprofit organizations and other entities that have had issues related to COVID-19. Applications were due through the county on Aug. 24 and must be spent by the end of the year, said Schiccatano.
The commissioners are now reviewing the requests, said Schiccatano, noting that the county will prioritize requests from the county jail and county courts. The total number of inmates at the Northumberland County Jail that have tested positive of COVID-19 is now at 10.
The jail had at least 17 requests, said Schiccatano.
Over the next two weeks, the commissioners will approve the first round of applicants, he said.