SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioners will meet on Monday afternoon with the county court judges to determine a strategy on how to deal with the outbreak of the 2019 coronavirus.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the matter was discussed with emergency management director Steve Jeffery, but President Judge Charles Saylor requested a meeting to discuss the courthouse.
There's already a sign on the front of the courthouse entrance that reads: "If you are exhibiting signs of fever or flue, please do not enter the courthouse. Call 570-988-4167 and speak to someone in the court administrator's office. Thank you."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER