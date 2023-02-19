SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and two Valley police departments are investigating the deaths of two men, one in Sunbury and another in Coal Township, Coroner James F. Kelley said.
The coroner’s office was called to Sunbury on Saturday after a man was found on a bench on the Susquehanna River side of the flood protection wall.
Later that afternoon in Coal Township, a man’s body was found in the Shamokin Creek in Tharptown, Kelley said.
Autopsies for both men have been scheduled for Monday morning at Forensic Pathology Associates, Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
No further information will be released at this time, Kelley said.
Police in each municipality declined to comment, pending the results of the investigations.