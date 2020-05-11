SUNBURY — Michael Porter and Leslie McManus left the Northumberland County Courthouse on Monday with an important document: their marriage license.
Porter and McManus, from Dewart, are getting married May 23. They were the first two individuals from the public to return to the courthouse to seek their marriage license since the coronavirus outbreak. Other applications, such as for gun permits, are also restarting in Northumberland County.
"It's been a waiting game," said McManus, 23, a student. "No one has known what was going to happen. We didn't want to postpone, we've just been holding out. We're just ready to be married."
The courthouse has been closed to the public since March 18 due to the COVID-19 crisis, but reopened on Monday with restrictions. Northumberland County was among the first 24 counties in Pennsylvania allowed on Friday to move into the first phase of reopening.
"One of the biggest obstacles was getting this," Porter, 27, an employee of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, said of the marriage license. "We didn't know if the government was going to open up in time for us to get a certificate to even be married in May."
Porter and McManus have been together for five years and engaged for two. They were planning a wedding with 200 people, but they cut it down to 25 members of their immediate family. They had to switch churches and postpone the reception until August.
"It's definitely hard," said McManus. "We had such a large list because we wanted our family and friends to be there. Unfortunately, we didn't get a choice in the matter, the decision was made for us. That's OK. We understand the safety precautions."
Not having friends and extended family, including two groomsmen and two bridesmaids, is disappointing, they said.
"That was what I've been excited about, to have all our friends and family in one spot to celebrate," said McManus. "We're going to have that, it's just later than we wanted it to be."
Nevertheless, the couple said they are excited to be married.
"It's a bit of weight off our shoulders that we were able to get to the step," said Porter. "In two weeks, she'll be walking down the aisle, we'll say 'I do" and make a commitment to each other."
Register and Recorder Tina Mertz said marriage license applications are by appointment only until further notice between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in 30-minute increments. She had four appointments on Monday.
"The coronavirus cannot stop love," she said. "I'm glad we're able to finally get some marriage licenses out. I do feel bad for people who couldn't get a license."
One of the couples must be a resident of the county, the couple must complete the application online, the couple must appear in person, no one may accompany the couple and a money order is required. Absolutely no cash. Masks are required, she said.
"Some licenses have expired since they're only good for 60 days, but President Judge Charles Saylor allowed me to extend the licenses," said Mertz. "They do not have to come in and repay the $50 fee. They just need to contact the office (at 570-988-4985)."
Restrictions at courthouse
Saylor last week said a maximum of 25 visitors at a time will be allowed in the courthouse. All people entering the courthouse will have temperature screenings, must wear masks and must practice social distancing, said Saylor.
Video conferencing and telephonic testimony will continue to be used for court hearings whenever possible. Visitors to certain row offices looking for public documents must make appointments, he said.
Gun Permits
County Sheriff Bob Wolfe also started issuing gun permits on Monday. About 25 people came in during the day to apply.
Until further notice, Wolfe said only 50 people will be allowed to apply for gun permits daily: 25 before noon and 25 after noon. It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and only one person is allowed in the office at a time.
"The phones have been ringing off the hook," Wolfe said.