SUNBURY — More than 2,000 active criminal cases are currently in the hands of Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and his five assistant district attorneys.
Four ADAs are scheduled to work 33 1/2 hours per week. Another part-time ADA, Robyn Zenzinger, works 23.1 hours per week.
Six staffers to cover more than 2,000 cases — including six pending homicide cases — in a county with a population of more than 90,000 is a lot for any county.
Union County DA D. Peter Johnson, past president of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Institute, said working in a county with that many residents, Matulewicz doesn’t have enough hands on deck.
“There is a study that was done and it says that each district attorney should have an assistant district attorney for every 10,000 residents in the county,” Johnson said. “So I know what he (Matulewicz) is going through and how hard that office is working.”
Matulewicz, who just began his second term as DA after running unopposed, said he is confident in what his office has done since he was elected in 2015.
“I am absolutely proud of what we are doing,” Matulewicz said. “The cases continue to climb and we obviously are concerned about that and this adds more work and a lot more challenges.”
Matulewicz said when he decided to run for office he wanted to cut down on the number of nominal bail hearings.
Nominal bail cases are cases in which defendants can be let out of jail on $1 bail if their cases do not move forward within 180 days.
“The nominal bail cases are almost impossible to eliminate, however, we went from 20 to 40 a year to one, two or none a year,” he said. “These were cases we needed to clear and that also takes time and sets us back.”
Newly named Northumberland County Commissioners Chairman Sam Scicchitano said this week he was not aware the district attorney’s office was handling so many cases.
“This is something that absolutely needs to be looked into,” he said. “I didn’t realize this was becoming an issue for us and if the office is struggling then it’s time to sit down and talk. We need to get with the district attorney and see what exactly the needs of the office are,” he said. “Whatever we need to do to get them the help they need then we need to figure it out.”
Harmful to victims
Former first assistant district attorney and current Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey said the workload on the office can be harmful to victims.
Toomey spent 21 years in the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office. He was elected district judge in 2017 and understands the workload his former coworkers face and the challenges that presents for the legal system in the county.
“They are understaffed with the number of cases. There isn’t enough time to prepare for cases and that means the quality goes down. I have experienced this myself,” Toomey said.
“Being so understaffed affects the ability to protect victims. This is a problem. I know when I was there in the office I would have to take my work home to prepare for trials. Then something else would come up and I’d have to switch focuses. It’s tough.”
Matulewicz said he and his assistants still take work home to keep up with a 41-percent increase in the county’s caseload since 2015.
According to the number provided by the state Attorney General’s Office website, in 2018 — the most recent year for which state data is available — Northumberland County had 2,082 active criminal cases. The website said 62 percent of those cases resulted in guilty pleas.
It is impossible to determine the average hours a prosecutor works on cases, Matulewicz said, and his office often takes cases home to work on them.
Toomey said the district attorney’s office sometimes heads to trial at a disadvantage.
“First you are in the office taking constant phone calls from police or defense attorneys,” Toomey said. Then when it’s time to prepare for trial you have a million things going on when on the other side the defense attorneys in some cases have all the time in the world and being understaffed is just a disservice to victims. It hurts victims of crime.”
All sorts of extra hours
Matulewicz said he is proud of his staff that consists of first assistant Julia Skinner, Michael Finn, Michael Seward, Richard Aime and Zenzinger.
“I would never be as successful without the staff I have,” he said. “They routinely stay after hours and answer phone calls at night and on weekends and anytime I call them. They often do not collect all of the time they give the office. They work for free a lot.”
Matulewicz said his staff is paid salary wages and will often leave the office at 4:30 p.m., go home, eat and make their way back to police stations when incidents occur.
Skinner said the job doesn’t end.
“We go home and before you know it we are being called back out for something,” she said. “Crime isn’t a 9 to 5 thing.”
Skinner said even on holidays the office goes to work.
“We can get called on Christmas morning and have to go,” she said. “We are maxed out with cases and it just keeps growing. It’s tough and we are all doing all we can to try and stay on top of it.”
Matulewicz’s said his staff is under a union contract that sets their workweek at 33 hours. He said each of them is working many more hours than their contract states.
“There is no money for overtime and all I can do is give comp time,” he said. “I am lucky to have such a dedicated staff. People don’t realize we have to meet with police, witnesses and victims and all of this takes time.”
Heavy load in Union County
Johnson said he feels for Matulewicz and his office and has watched Northumberland County’s caseload increase.
“To have only four people working is just very hard,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s office has four part-time assistant district attorneys, he said. Johnson said it equals to about one full-time assistant. Union County has a population of about 44,500, Johnson said. Johnson said his caseload in 2018 was roughly 400 cases and between 50-100 juvenile cases.
Johnson said he is also dealing with a jury selection for 14 cases later this week.
“It is unprecedented,” Johnson said. “I know exactly what Northumberland County is going through.”
According to reports at pacourts.us, website of the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, Johnson’s office resolved 69.9 percent of its criminal cases with guilty pleas. Most of the cases (34.4 percent) were property-related.
Tough to keep track
Matulewicz said just keeping track of cases is a challenge.
“We also have 200 juvenile cases a year, appeals and various other hearings,” he said. “People need to understand that every case takes time. Even if they plead guilty it takes time. There is a lot of stuff before charges are even filed.
“Sometimes these investigations result in no charges but it takes time. People need to know that every case is important.”
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said he can relate to trying to find time for each case.
“It makes the work really hard,” he said. “There is a workflow on top of a substance of work, preparing cases for trial, helping with investigations and so forth. Being short-staffed takes away from all the other work that needs to be done.”
Piecuch said too many cases on one person can hurt victims.
“Anytime we are distracted it could hurt a victim in a case,” he said. “For prosecutors, we want to think less administrative and more helping victims.”
Piecuch said in 2019, his office filed in Common Pleas Court around 575 adult cases and around 70 juvenile cases.
“We’ve had two part-time assistants for over a decade and they cover most hearings at the MDJ’s offices,” he said. “The increased caseload has meant they are helping more with hearings here at the courthouse and we are getting to the point here that we will need a full-time assistant.”
In Snyder County, there were 834 active criminal cases in 2018, according to the state judicial system’s reports. The estimated population was 40,540. Most of the resolved cases, 70.1 percent, ended in guilty pleas and most of the cases, 30.8 percent, involved driving while intoxicated/driving under the influence.
Montour County, with an estimated population of 18,240 had 287 active criminal cases in 2018, according to the state judicial system. Of the cases, 31.8 percent were drug-related and 62.7 percent of all cases ended in guilty pleas.
More staff?
Matulewicz said he would be more than happy to meet with commissioners about adding staffers to his office.
“I am ecstatic to hear this,” Matulewicz said. “In 2017, I requested a third person and the starting rate person would be less than the prior budget. So to hear this news is great and a late Christmas present. I can’t wait to tell my staff that I will be meeting with the commissioners.”
The starting salary of an assistant district attorney is $48,000.
Not only do the district attorneys cover cases at the courthouse, but they travel to district judge’s offices throughout the county.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic said his office has seen an increase in cases over the last several years and he sees the struggle at times for the district attorney’s office when there are people lined up in the hallway outside his office
“There is one assistant district attorney sometimes handling 40 cases in a day,” Gembic said. “However, the same condition often exists for the public defender’s office.”
Gembic said he sits on the bench and watches the district attorney’s office scramble on Tuesdays during the biggest court day of the week for district judges.
“I am often saddened with the distress that I observe from the assistant district attorney while attempting to mitigate through near 40 cases in a single day,” Gembic said. “It’s unheard of in any other court in the state.”
Matulewicz said even with the short staff and large caseload he is thrilled to work for the residents.
“I have the greatest job in the world,” he said. “It is challenging, exciting, rewarding and sometimes fun. I wouldn’t trade this for the world and I thank the residents of this county for putting their faith in me and allowing me to continue to have the honor of serving them.”