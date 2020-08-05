SUNBURY — The new leadership in the Northumberland County Election Office sent out 6,800 five-year notices to inactive voters in Northumberland County over the last three weeks.
Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge and assistant registrar Caleb Shaffer at Tuesday's election board meeting informed the county commissioners that they have been contacting voters who have missed the last two federal elections. The names provided from the Pennsylvania Department of State have accumulated over the past five to six years.
"We hit 6,800, and we're printing another 700 (for address verification)," said Savidge. "Once we get through the backlog and the system managed, the job will be much easier."
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the practice should have been done yearly.
"You guys went back five years to clean that up," said Schiccatano. "I appreciate what you're doing in there."
The five-year notices inform voters they missed the last two federal elections. If they respond, they are kept on as an active voter. If they don't, they are moved to inactive status and, after another three years, they are purged, said Savidge.
Another 1,800 letters went out for address verification and change of address notifications, he said.
The letter may have been sent out because the voter moved in or out of the county or has died, among other reasons, he said.
Savidge also said he and Shaffer have been contacting all the judges of election to introduce themselves and offer support. They are processing applications, handling logistical information and updating campaign finance information. Savidge said he and Shaffer are also cross training each other.
"We're hard at work and projects keeping adding up, but we're ready to roll with them," said Savidge.
The commissioners also voted to extend its consultant contract with Pat Nace, a former election director in Snyder County, and Judy Davis. Both individuals provided assistance to the election office when Chief Register Tara Purcell three weeks before the primary election in May and Assistant Registrar Jessica Harter the Friday before the election both abruptly resigned from their positions.
Nace has been providing guidance to Savidge and Shaffer, said Savidge.
Schiccatano said the $50 an hour for the consultant fee will be monitored and be only used sparingly.