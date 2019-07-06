SUNBURY — The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office scored a big win Friday during the second annual sheriff's office hot dog eating contest.
The event was to begin at noon but out of the 14 participants, one was missing.
Sheriff Bob Wolfe announced the contest was going to be delayed by 10 minutes when all of a sudden a six foot plus, hulking assistant district attorney walked out of the side of the courthouse prepared to battle.
His name is Michael Finn.
Finn, who won the 2018 contest by devouring a dozen dogs matched his record Friday when he ate 12 jumbo sized dogs to beat out second place finishers Deputy Sheriff Todd Owens and the district attorney's office intern Andres Silvestre.
"I ate two at a time and I separated the dogs from the buns," Finn said. "After watching Joey Chestnut 71 hotdogs on July 4, this seems like nothing. The dogs were much bigger this year."
Chestnut won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest held on July 4 in New York.
The 14 contestants from the sheriff's office and other county departments raised well over $1,000 for the K-9 Hero Haven organization, Wolfe said.
"We are thrilled they chose us this year," Anne Gibbs, president of Hero Haven, said. "The money will always come in handy."
Finn is no stranger to eating contests as he nearly took first place in December for the sheriff's office hard-boiled egg eating fundraiser. He was disqualified because he couldn't keep down his 29th egg.
The contestants had 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they could. The "judge" of the event was Judge Hugh Jones who kept the official time and rendered the verdict after the contest.
"This is a fun day for all of us," Wolfe said. "We are happy to be able to help the community."
More than 100 people jammed the sheriff's parking lot with signs to cheer on their favorite contestant. Allison Jacoby, a paralegal in the county, also had her cheering section while she offered them advice.
"Don't dip the bread or dog in water," she said. "It is terrible."
More than 100 dogs were prepared by Deputy Sheriff Ed Griffiths, who said he just couldn't participate in the event.
"I am right where I should be," he said. "Cooking. This is my area of expertise — manning the grill."
In the woman's division Debbie Kaleta, of the sheriff's office, took first by eating six dogs.