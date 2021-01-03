By Rick Dandes
WEST CAMERON — An early Sunday morning two-alarm fire destroyed a two-story home in West Cameron township.
A Northumberland County 911 dispatcher said on Sunday that the first call came at 2:20 a.m. to a house at 2335 Upper Road.
According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire the house collapsed shortly after 2:20 a.m, by which time the structure was fully engulfed, with flames shooting out into the night.
Firefighters fought the blaze all night. By 7 a.m., the fire was out and fire personnel were cleared to leave, according to the fire wire.
Several attempts on Sunday to reach the East Cameron fire company chief for further details about the blaze were unsuccessful.