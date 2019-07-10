Justin Strawser/The Daily Item

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County commissioners honored 23 students from 12 schools in the county with the Scholar Athlete Award on Tuesday. Pictured are, front row, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best; Jamie McCormack, Mari Hoffman, Marissa Spangler, Delaney Klinger, Madison Vankirk, county recreation committee chair Tom Aber and Scholarship Committee Chair Joe Klebon; and, back row, Peggy Ulmer, Rainey Oldfield, Frances Czeponis, Ty Hummer, Troy Donlan, John Ayres, Josiah Miller, Alex Schreffler and Commissioner Rick Shoch.