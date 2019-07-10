SUNBURY – The Northumberland County commissioners honored 23 students from 12 schools in the county with the Scholar Athlete Award on Tuesday.
Joe Klebon of the Northumberland County Recreation Commission presented the awards at Tuesday's public meeting.
The students are Rainey Oldfield and Ty Hummer, of Danville Area; Delaney Klinger and Alex Schreffler, of Line Mountain; Callista Dyer and Joel Yoder, of Milton Area; Hailey Swaldi and John Ayres, of Mount Carmel Area; Frances Czeponis and Thomas Schultz, of Our Lady of Lourdes; Abigail Nye and Quinn Rollman, of Shamokin Area; Madison Vankirk and Lucas Tilford, of Shikellamy; Margan Cole and Troy Donlan, of Southern Columbia; Jamie McCormack and Levi Kennel, of Warrior Run; Mari Hoffman, of Meadowbrook Christian School; Peggy Ulmer and Collin York, of Northumberland Christian School; and Marissa Spangler and Josiah Miller, of Sunbury Christian Academy.