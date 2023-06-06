SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioners praised the efforts of the county register and recorder for her efforts in raising funds to fight blight.
Tina Mertz was thanked by county commissioners and Northumberland County Housing Authority board member Nate Sodrick Tuesday for her efforts in raising funds though fees in order to combat blight in the county.
Mertz said her office has raised $463,851 since 2017.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was impressed with the efforts of Mertz and the money raised helps fund various demolition projects.
The county passed the demolition fund ordinance in 2017 allowing a $15 fee to be collected on the recording of deeds and mortgages. The ordinance allows the register and recorder office to keep 5 percent of the fee to cover administrative costs, while the remaining amount is distributed to the Housing Authority on an annual basis to address blighted properties.
Sodrick said some of the demolitions taking place because of the funds in the county are various houses in Sunbury, Shamokin, Kulpmont and Mount Carmel.
During the public meeting, the county also approved releasing another $86,285 to the authority for more projects.