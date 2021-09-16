COAL TOWNSHIP — An active investigation into the death of a Northumberland County Jail inmate found unresponsive is underway, according to county Commissioner Joe Klebon.
Klebon, who is the commissioner in charge of the jail, said he was made aware of the incident but he didn't have full details. Klebon said county Detective Degg Stark is investigating the incident and said more information would be released in the near future.
Klebon, who said there was no foul play involved in the incident, said he did not have the name of the inmate and that a press release would be issued with more details of the incident.
Warden Bruce Kovach declined comment on the incident.