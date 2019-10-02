SUNBURY — Northumberland County was selected as one of three counties to participate in the Pennsylvania State Roundtable's Family Engagement Initiative.
The state Supreme Court selected Northumberland, Dauphin and Philadelphia counties. The focus of the initiative is to increase family involvement, reduce trauma to children and reduce the time children are separated from those who love and care about them.
Northumberland County will receive specialized resources developed just for them as well as training from international experts to enhance the way they serve abused or neglected children and their families.
Factors considered in the selection process included strong administrative collaboration between the court and children welfare agencies, strong judicial and agency leadership, current family engagement practices and data reviews.
Final selections were made by representatives from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts/Office of Children and Families int he Courts (OCFC), the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' Office of Children, Youth and Families and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER