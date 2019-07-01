SHAMOKIN — A Northumberland County Jail inmate faces a felony contraband charge after Warden Bruce Kovach discovered she was in possession of Suboxone, according to county Detective Degg Stark.
Amy Yucha, 32, was charged Monday with felony contraband by Stark after the detective said he received a call from Kovach stating he received information Yucha had 11 Suboxone pills in a condom hidden in her cell, Stark said.
Stark said Yucha was transported to the medical section of the jail and was asked to turn over the pills.
Yucha allegedly gave the pills to authorities and said she brought them in to help her from withdrawals.
Yucha now faces a felony contraband charge along with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Yucha will be arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge Joh Gembic on the charges.