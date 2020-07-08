COAL TOWNSHIP — The Northumberland County Jail opened its visiting kiosks to the public again, according to Warden Bruce Kovach at Wednesday's public prison board meeting
The jail does not allow visitors inside the main facility, but they come to the administration building next to the jail in Coal Township to videoconference with an inmate at one of eight video kiosks. The video kiosks, which have been closed to the public since March due to COVID-19, opened back up on Tuesday, the warden told members of the prison board members on Wednesday.
Kovach said family members also have the option to do a remote visit from home for a fee. The jail was offering one free visit via that way during the pandemic and will continue that for the foreseeable future, he said.
The kiosks at the administration building can be used from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Visitors must call ahead to schedule a time.
Certain programs that were suspended since March also re-started this week. This includes educational programs, religious services and drug and alcohol counseling, said Kovach.
President Judge Charles Saylor, who serves as the board chairman, praised Kovach for his efforts.
"You continue to maintain the prison under difficult situations and keep everybody safe," said Saylor.
The prison has had zero positive tests for COVID-19, said Kovach.