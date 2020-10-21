SUNBURY — Northumberland County is now part of the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, which helps people suffering from addiction.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz made the announcement Tuesday at Cameron Park with police chiefs from across the county in attendance.
The program, which is in collaboration with law enforcement, provides assistance to Pennsylvanians suffering from substance use disorders in enrolling in a treatment program.
The initiative allows Pennsylvanians seeking treatment for addiction to use their local law enforcement, including sheriffs, probation officers, and parole officers as a resource to contact participating treatment partners without the threat of arrest, Shapiro said.
“As we continue to battle COVID-19, we can not forget the other public health emergency happening in our commonwealth — the opioid epidemic," Shapiro said. "My office has not let our focus deter from this drug crisis that is killing 12 Pennsylvanians every day. Connecting individuals to the treatment they need will save lives and make our communities safer."
Shapiro commended Matulewicz for adopting the policy in partnership with the attorney general's office.
“The Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative is another tool for law enforcement to use in their efforts to tackle the ever-evolving drug epidemic, and I am happy to implement it here in Northumberland County,” Matulewicz said.
As part of the program, those suffering from addiction will be able to get help with transportation to the facilities, treatment and not face the fear of getting arrested if they go to a law enforcement agent and explain they are seeking treatment.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he was happy his department is involved.
"It is a good program and long overdue," he said. "I know District Attorney (Tony) Matulewicz has been talking about this for months and I am glad Northumberland County will be participating in it. It will get people the help they need and alleviate some of the courts back up for smaller offenses."